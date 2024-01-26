Arrests after string of university-linked iPhone thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is due to appear in court and others were arrested after a string of high-value phone theft cases around universities. Four reports of phones being stolen came into officers on Tuesday, January 22, 2024, with one taking place at the University of Sunderland, one at Northumbria University, one at Newcastle University, and the other at a Starbucks coffee shop in Newcastle.

In each instance, expensive iPhone devices were taken from the victims, Northumbria Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said: "Thanks to good links that Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have with their dedicated counterparts at the universities, the teams worked with intelligence officers live time and a vehicle was tracked travelling from the North East towards London which was suspected of being used by the suspects.

"Other Forces were notified of the vehicle and officers in the Leicestershire Police Force area managed to locate the vehicle on the M1, just north of Watford Gap.

"Three suspects inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

"Officers then travelled to the Leicestershire area to interview and deal with offenders with assistance from Leicestershire colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of those apprehended, a 25-year-old man, has now been charged with six counts of theft, while a woman aged 27 and another man aged 51, have been released on police bail."

Chief Inspector David Wheeler of Northumbria Police, said: “This was excellent work by our officers, who quickly ascertained that this series of crimes could be linked and identified a vehicle which may have been used to transport the suspects.

“They then contacted colleagues in Forces across the country so that the vehicle suspected of being involved could be traced.”

Chf Insp Wheeler added: “Theft is an invasive crime which can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why we are always keen to identify those responsible and get them into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would ask that the public continue to work with us by being mindful of your surroundings when you’re out in public and make sure that your personal belongings are safe and not on view to others if possible.”

The arrests come as Northumbria Police highlights Neighbourhood Policing Week, celebrating the fantastic work that our neighbourhood officers do each and every day for the benefit our communities.

If you have been a victim of crime, use the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101.