Arrest after report of a woman being raped in Doxford Park area of Sunderland

The incident was reported on Saturday night.

By Kevin Clark
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested after reports a woman was raped in Sunderland.

The incident was reported at Doxford Park

Police were called to Doxford Park on Saturday night.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an arrest had been made: "Shortly after 11.40pm on Saturday, June 10, police received a report of rape in the Doxford Park area of Sunderland.

"An investigation was immediately launched by police, and the female victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or call 101, quoting reference number: NP-20230610-1469."