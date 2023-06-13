A man has been arrested after reports a woman was raped in Sunderland.

The incident was reported at Doxford Park

Police were called to Doxford Park on Saturday night.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an arrest had been made: "Shortly after 11.40pm on Saturday, June 10, police received a report of rape in the Doxford Park area of Sunderland.

"An investigation was immediately launched by police, and the female victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.