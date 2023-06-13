Arrest after report of a woman being raped in Doxford Park area of Sunderland
The incident was reported on Saturday night.
A man has been arrested after reports a woman was raped in Sunderland.
Police were called to Doxford Park on Saturday night.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an arrest had been made: "Shortly after 11.40pm on Saturday, June 10, police received a report of rape in the Doxford Park area of Sunderland.
"An investigation was immediately launched by police, and the female victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.
"A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or call 101, quoting reference number: NP-20230610-1469."