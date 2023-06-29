News you can trust since 1873
Armed police scrambled to firearms incident in Sunderland - man arrested after BB gun found

The incident happened near The Chesters pub

By Ross Robertson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested after armed police were scrambled to a suspected firearms incident - only to find a male with a BB gun.

Officers were called out to the Chester Road area of Sunderland, near The Chesters pub, last night, Wednesday, June 28, after a report of an incident involving a man with a gun.

However, the weapon was found to be less deadly than feared.

A force spokesperson said: “At 9pm yesterday, we received a report of a disturbance in the Croft Avenue area of Sunderland.

 “It was reported that a male had been making threats and may have been in possession of a firearm.

“Officers subsequently attended the scene and found a man in possession of a BB gun. He was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

“Nobody was injured and enquiries are ongoing.

