Are these yours? Plea to find owners of garden ornaments seized from Sunderland home
A haul of garden ornaments has been recovered from a property in Sunderland – and now police are searching for the owners.
Officers seized a number of garden ornaments from the home of a suspected thief in the Silksworth area of Sunderland.
A search of the property in question was carried out between Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.
Now, Northumbria Police has released pictures of the items in the hope that the rightful owner will come forward and claim them.
Inquiries are ongoing to identify who the owners are.
Do you recognise any of the ornaments?
If you think any of the items belong to you then get in touch with Northumbria Police by calling 101, quoting log number 456 06/07/19.
You can also get in touch with the force online here, or email the investigating officer on SouthernSunderlandWestNPTMailbox@northumbria.pnn.police.uk