Appeal to trace two men in connection with shoplifting from Asda in Peterlee

Police have released a security camera image in an effort to trace two men they want to speak to in connection with a shoplifting offence.

By Ryan Smith
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:20 pm
Officers are now appealing to members of the public for help in locating the pair.

Police say that the offence occurred in Asda, in Surtees Road, in Peterlee.

It is reported that the men are believed to have links to both the Hendon area of Sunderland and Peterlee.

Police are asking any members of the public with information that could help officers locate the men to contact them as soon as possible.

A Peterlee Police spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Officers would like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting offence which occurred at Asda on Surtees Road.

“They are believed to have links to Hendon and Peterlee.

"If you can help officers locate them, please contact PC Clarke on 101 then dial extension 209721.”

