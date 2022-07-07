Loading...

Appeal to trace missing Sunderland 16-year-old Mohamed Ahmadzai

Police have appealed for help to trace a Sunderland teenager who has been missing for a week.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:01 pm

Mohamed Ahmadzai, 16, left an address in the Claremont Terrace area last Thursday morning, June 30, and is thought to have intended to travel to Manchester to see a friend.

However, he has not been seen since and police are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It is believed that Mohamed may have travelled to Manchester – or possibly another area of the UK, as he also has links to London and Brighton.

A range of enquiries are being carried out across Wearside and other areas of the country in a bid to find him.

Mohamed is described as having dark hair and brown eyes, of slim build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220630-0973

Mohamed Ahmadzai was last seen a week ago