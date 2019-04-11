Appeal to trace man wanted for making off without paying at A19 service station

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with making off without payment from a service station on the A19.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to track down the male pictured in the two CCTV images - who is wanted for allegedly making off without payment.

If you know this man call 101.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Tuesday April 9 at the A19 Easington East services near Seaham.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers wish to speak with the male shown in the images following an incident on the 09/04/2019 at A19 East services.

"Should you be able to assist in his identity please contact PC 2401 Cotgrave by ringing 101 and quoting CRI000190198."