Miles Kennedy, originally from the town, was last seen at his home in Carnforth, Lancashire, on March 15.

Miles is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 1in with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, dark joggers and black trainers.

As well as Houghton, he has links to Consett.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary confirmed the force was liaising with officers in the North West in their efforts to find Miles and urged him, or anyone who knows where he is, to get in touch: “Our colleagues in Lancashire believe there is a possibility that Miles may be in County Durham and, in particular, he has connections with the Consett area.

“He was reported missing on March 15, which is almost two weeks ago, so we are anxious to hear from anyone who has seen him”.

If you’ve seen Miles, please contact 101.

Have you seen Miles?

