Appeal to identify six people following disorder in Sunderland

Northumbria Police are appealing for help to identify six people following disorder in Sunderland.

Police want to identify six people | Northumbria Police

Nineteen people have been identified following a police appeal for information as they investigate serious disorder in Sunderland - with a further six still to be identified.

Earlier this month, Northumbria Police shared an appeal to identify 25 people in connection with the disorder in the city centre which flared on Friday, August 2.

A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered by independent charity Crimestoppers and will be paid out to anyone who provides information to them which leads to a successful conviction.

The information is provided 100 per cent anonymously.

Following the release of the appeal, 19 people have now been identified.

Officers continue to appeal to the public to provide information to identify the remaining six people who are outstanding.

Following the disorder, a large-scale investigation was immediately launched by Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team.

To date, 30 people have already pleaded guilty to a range of serious criminal offences – including nine who have admitted riot.

Those offenders have either been sentenced or are awaiting sentence with 45 years’ worth of prison time handed out.

To be eligible for the reward, anyone with information should contact the charity Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, by calling 0800 555 111 at any time or visit their website.

Those pictured are also encouraged to come forward to police.Information about the identities of those pictured can also be shared directly with Northumbria Police but this would not lead to a reward.

The public can do this via a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.For those unable to contact police in this way, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP24A12-PO1