Appeal to find family of Sunderland woman
A coroner’s officer is appealing for help to find the family of a woman who was found dead in Sunderland.
By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 16:02
The body of 80-year-old Maureen Williams was found at her home in Lynthorpe, Ryhope, on Tuesday, August 27.
She was born on Boxing Day, 1938. It is not known whether she has any next of kin.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Anyone with any information about family should contact Coroner’s Officer Neville Dixon at Sunderland Coroner’s Court on 561 7842 or e-mail him on neville.dixon@sunderland.gov.uk