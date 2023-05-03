Officers were called at around 3.30am on Saturday, October 16, after reports a member of staff at a city centre nightspot was assaulted.

It was reported that a male member of staff had been outside of 7Even on Derwent Street in the city centre when he attempted to intervene in an altercation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the dispute, two offenders from the group reportedly proceeded to assault the staff member by punching him in the face and groin.

The picture issued by Northumbria Police.

The victim, aged 54, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Northumbria Police, which is investigating after the alleged incident.

Now police are hoping to speak to two men who they believe can help with their enquiries into the alleged incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “The offenders have then fled the area on foot, and the incident was later reported to police.

“An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made.

“As part of their enquiries, police have today (Wednesday, May 3) issued an image of two men they would like to speak to.

“It is believed that they were in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which assists the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad