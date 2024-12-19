Appeal after raider damages shop to steal cash and cigarettes

A suspected burglar caused damage to a shop, stealing cigarettes and cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after the suspected burglary in the Houghton area in the early hours of this morning.

There are also reports the shop owner was trapped in their home by the burglar, who is said to have used a piece of wood to bolster the door handle. However, this has not been confirmed by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.20am today (Thursday) we received a report of burglary at a shop on Hetton Road in Houghton-le-Spring.

“It was reported that an offender had forced entry to the premises after damaging a shutter.

“They then stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes before leaving the scene.

“Officers are investigating the report and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or go to the report forms, also on our website.

“For those unable to contact us via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number 149535X/24.”