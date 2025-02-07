Appeal after men left with serious injuries in Sunderland city centre

Two men were left with serious injuries after a city centre attack in the days before Christmas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said officers are investigating the reported incident, and have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to.

Northumbria Police

A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.30am on Sunday, December 22, 2024, it was reported that two men, both in their 20s, had been assaulted on Holmeside Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s believed that two offenders have approached the victims from behind, before proceeding to punch them, causing one to sustain a fractured jaw and the other to sustain a fractured eye socket and cheek bone.

“Both men attended hospital for treatment – where the man with a fractured jaw, required surgery.

“Enquiries are ongoing and today (Friday) as part of the investigation, officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

“He was believed to be in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man, or anyone who knows him, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

“For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: 151563E/24.”