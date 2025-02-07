Appeal after men left with serious injuries in Sunderland city centre
Northumbria Police said officers are investigating the reported incident, and have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to.
A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2.30am on Sunday, December 22, 2024, it was reported that two men, both in their 20s, had been assaulted on Holmeside Road.
“It’s believed that two offenders have approached the victims from behind, before proceeding to punch them, causing one to sustain a fractured jaw and the other to sustain a fractured eye socket and cheek bone.
“Both men attended hospital for treatment – where the man with a fractured jaw, required surgery.
“Enquiries are ongoing and today (Friday) as part of the investigation, officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.
“He was believed to be in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist the investigation.
“The man, or anyone who knows him, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.
“For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: 151563E/24.”