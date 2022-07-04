Appeal after man suffers facial injuries in alleged coffee-throwing incident at Greggs on Newcastle v Arsenal match day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police say the alleged incident took place At around 10.30am on May 16, 2022, when the victim, who officers say had travelled to the area from London to attend the Newcastle United vs Arsenal football match, entered a branch of Greggs in Grainger Street, Newcastle city centre.

Here officers say he ordered a number of items from the menu and sat down to eat his purchases.

Police say moments later, another man – unknown to the victim – entered the shop and ordered a cup of coffee and sat down at a table nearby.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Following a brief exchange, the offender has then reportedly thrown his coffee at the 28-year-old victim, and then left the shop.

“The victim was hospitalised and received treatment for severe burns to his face and arms and has also had to undergo extensive physio and psychological treatment as a result of the incident.

“An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police and as part of their enquiries, officers have identified a man from CCTV who was in the area at the time of the incident.

“It is believed he could have information which can assist, and the man, anyone who knows him, or anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Tell us Something Page on our website, quoting crime reference 057179H/22.”