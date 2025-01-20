Appeal after hate crime report in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a hate crime in Sunderland have released the image of a person they wish to identify.

Officers were called after it was reported a man got off a bus in the Fawcett Street area following a disagreement with the driver.

Northumbria Police said the offender allegedly proceeded to racially abuse a man who was passing by, and made offensive hand gestures towards him, before leaving the area on foot.

The incident is said to have happened at about 2pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, and was later reported to Northumbria Police, with officers treating it as a hate crime.

A force spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and as part of their investigation, officers have identified a man who they would like to speak to.

“He was in the area at the time and may have valuable information that can assist the investigation.

“The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, using live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.

“Anyone who is unable to contact the Force in this way can call 101. Please quote the crime reference number: 119083C/24”