Appeal after alleged assault outside Washington pub
Officers have released an image of a man they would like to trace
Police are appealing for help after an alleged assault outside a pub, and have released the image of a man who they would like to trace.
The alleged incident happened outside The Highwayman Pub in Lambton, Washington, when a man was said to have been assaulted by another male, who then drove off.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 7pm on Saturday, July 8, it was reported that a male offender had approached another man outside of The Highwayman pub on Lambton.
"He has then allegedly assaulted the male victim before leaving the area in a vehicle.
"The incident was later reported to police who launched an investigation. The victim – aged 51 – suffered serious injuries including a fractured eye socket and detached cheek bone as a result of the assault.
"Today (Thursday), as part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
"He was in the area at the time and could have information which assists police with their investigation."
The man, or anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 089440S/23.