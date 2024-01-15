Appeal after alleged assault at Keel Square Holiday Inn in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Police investigating a report of assault at a Sunderland city centre hotel have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Between 12.20pm and 12.25pm on Wednesday, December 27, it was reported that a woman had entered the reception area of The Holiday Inn, in Keel Square, and began shouting.

"A male member of staff from the hotel went to speak to the woman, who then punched the member of staff on the nose.

"The offender then left the scene. The member of staff suffered minor facial injuries in the incident.

"Officers are investigating the report and have today (Monday) released an image of a woman they would like to speak to.

"She was seen in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and it is believed she may be able to assist officers with their enquiries."