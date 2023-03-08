Apologetic burglar left Sunderland family in fear after raid on their home

Liam Miles got into the house through a rear patio door and took property including clothing, a computer, handbag and bank cards.

He also raided the shed during the break-in, while the family were asleep upstairs, on January 15.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Miles used one of the bank cards he took from the house in Washington, to try and make purchases at a nearby shop.

Liam Miles.

Miles, 32, of no fixed address, admitted burglary and fraud.

He has previous convictions for house raids.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to two years and five months behind bars.The judge said: "The complainant described a month after the event how she was still no longer feeling safe in her home.

"She was obviously particularly troubled by the knowledge you had been at the bottom of the stairs when she was asleep upstairs, worried about what could have happened."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Miles has sought help with his problems and had written a letter to the court while in custody on remand.

Part of the letter said: "I am sorry I have burgled the owner's house and all the stress, I am very sorry.

"I was on drugs at the time. Now I'm in jail I have not been taking drugs, it has made me think about what I have done and the people whose house it was, all the stress.

"If anyone burgled my house I wouldn't like it.

"When you take drugs you don't think, you just think about the next hit.

"I can't believe what I have done.

"Drugs have ruined my life, I need help with my drug problem."