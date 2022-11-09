Here are 17 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland last month.
All pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court, unless otherwise stated.
1. Terrence Johnston
Johnston, 41, of no fixed abode but previously of Hendon, pleaded guilty to two charges of intentionally killing a wild bird when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court and was jailed for 16 weeks
2. Ian Howdon
Howdon, 21, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Sunderland, denied two charges of rape but was found guilty by a jury after a trial. Judge Robert Spragg sentenced him to eight years and three months behind bars and said he must sign the sex offenders register for life
3. Debra Phillipson
Phillipson, 59, of Cleeve Court, Washington, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. She was also found guilty of two charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and two of possessing criminal property by a jury after a trial, and jailed for three years
4. Reece Nelson
Nelson, 31, of Allendale Road, Farringdon, initially denied charges of being in an aircraft while drunk and two emergency worker assaults but changed his plea on the day of trial at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. He was jailed for 14 weeks for the aircraft offence and nine weeks for each of the attacks on police, to run concurrently, suspended for two years. He must also complete 25 rehabilitation days and pay the officers £200 each in compensation
