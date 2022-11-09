4. Reece Nelson

Nelson, 31, of Allendale Road, Farringdon, initially denied charges of being in an aircraft while drunk and two emergency worker assaults but changed his plea on the day of trial at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. He was jailed for 14 weeks for the aircraft offence and nine weeks for each of the attacks on police, to run concurrently, suspended for two years. He must also complete 25 rehabilitation days and pay the officers £200 each in compensation

