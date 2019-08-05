Anger after firefighters called to blaze when fly-tipped waste was set alight in Sunderland
A Pallion resident and local Liberal Democrat councillor George Smith thanked firefighters for dealing with the rubbish blaze and urged anyone with information to contact the council.
Fly-tipped waste on Paul Watson Way next to the Northern Spire bridge at Pallion was set on fire over the weekend.Lib Dem councillor for Pallion and Ford Estate George Smith said: “On behalf of the community in Pallion I'd like to thank those in the fire service who came out to deal with this quite large fire alongside Paul Watson Way at the weekend.
"But I'm angry that firefighters are having to waste their time on this kind of irresponsible and dangerous vandalism.”
Coun Smith added: "I'd encourage anyone who may have seen anything to contact the council so we can try and catch those responsible for dumping rubbish and wasting firefighters time."