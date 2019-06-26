An assault on Wearmouth Bridge, motoring offences and theft: Sunderland defendants dealt with by magistrates
The following Sunderland defendants were dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Richard Jefferson, of Larkfield Crescent, Shiney Row, admitted assaulting a woman at Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland on June 1.
The 28-year-old was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.
Skye King, 19, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW without reasonable consideration for other persons, failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.
The offences happened on June 2 on Avondale Road.
King, of Tanfield Road in Sunderland, was fined £240 and must pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.
Her licence was endorsed with nine penalty points.
William McMillan was ordered to pay compensation for assaulting a woman in Sunderland.
McMillan, 45, of Stockton Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting her on February 19.
He must pay £200.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Dean Coates, 31, of Springwell Road in Sunderland pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards another man.
He also admitted failing to provide a breath sample, resisting a police officer and failing to surrender to court.
The offences were deemed so serious by the court that a suspended sentence was needed.
Coates received a four-week sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also attend rehabilitation days and was banned from driving for a year.
Ben McCabe, 26, of Lincoln Avenue in Silksworth, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words towards another man.
He was made subject to a community order and will have to abide by a curfew for four weeks. McCabe must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Maxine Horn indicated a guilty plea to stealing £291 of spirits from Asda in Washington and £576.03 worth of cosmetics and gift sets from Boots.
Horn, 34, of Bristol Avenue in Donwell, Washington, stole the items together with a person unknown on December 1 last year.
She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £145.50 compensation and a victim surcharge of £30.