Alleged sex assault victim kept written record of abuse under her bed, court told

A girl kept a written record of being sexually abused hidden under her bed, a jury has been told.

The girl said that shop fitter Ephraim Smith, 50, had sexually abused her in Hartlepool and she said that she had written it down because she was scared to tell anyone.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, wept as two specially trained women police officers interviewed her on video which was played at Teesside Crown Court

She alleged that Smith had said that it was their secret and he told her not to tell anyone.

Prosecutor Shaun Dodds said that it came to light when the girl's mother found her upset and the youngster said to her: "Don't make me say the words."

Mr Dodds said: "She said that she had been writing it down in a letter which she kept under her bed.

"Because of the allegations she made the police become involved and trained police officers spoke to her and recorded it on video."

The court heard details of some of the allegations including how he tried to kiss her and force her hand into his trousers and Smith performed a sex act on her.

Mr Dodds added: "He mentioned that it was their secret and not to tell anyone. She said that she felt scared what would happen if she told anyone.

"She said that she had been trying to cope with it by writing a letter, but ultimately it got too much for her and she made her disclosures."

When Smith was interviewed by police he denied the allegations.

Smith, of Lindisfarne, Peterlee, pleads not guilty to nine charges of sexual activity with a child.

The trial continues.