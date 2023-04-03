Alleged murder victim named as police charge three people after death outside North East pub

At around 10pm on Saturday, April 1 police were called to the Bay Horse inn Sanderson Terrace, Cramlington, after a report of two men having been struck by a van, which had driven away from the scene.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, one of the men, who can now be named as Sheldon Flanighan, from Northumberland, had been fatally injured, and sadly died at the scene.

Northumbria Police said specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected.

Sheldon Flanighan.

The other man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) and three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

All three have now been charged with the murder of Sheldon Flanighan and attempted murder of the second male.

They are:

Toby Kelly, 37 of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth. Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis

David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-sea

Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth

They are all due to appear at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, April 3.

Northumbria Police said officers will be carrying out further enquiries in the Cramlington area today and ask that anyone with concerns or information they would like to pass on makes themselves known.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Dave Johnson, of Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“We have now charged three people with murder and attempted murder and are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before and after this incident.

“While our enquiries continue, we’d ask that people refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media and urge anyone who has information but hasn’t yet come forward to do so.”