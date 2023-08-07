A well-travelled Albanian man living in London but caught motoring illegally in Sunderland blamed Irish authorities for his blunder during a court appearance in South Tyneside.

Through an interpreter, Kelmend Karaj, 35, said he had been required to relinquish his driving licence on request during a stay in Ireland – and had not been given it back.

But Karaj, of Gean Court, Cline Road, Bounds Green, north London, also admitted to having lived in the UK for three years, meaning his Albanian licence was invalid after 2021.

Driving rules mean people from mainly non-EU countries can only drive on British roads using their home nation licence for 12 months after arrival.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Karaj was stopped by police as he drove on city centre Burdon Road on Wednesday, July 5.

Prosecutor Jessica Singh said: “Officers signalled for the driver of a black VW Passat to stop, due to it being shown as only a trade vehicle on the police national computer.

“It was established that the defendant had been in the UK for three years and didn’t have a UK driving licence.

“The vehicle was not showing as being insured to the defendant and he could not provide any proof of insurance at the roadside.

“He said that he did not know if the vehicle was insured as it did not belong to him. He has no previous convictions.”

Karaj pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Defending himself, Karaj said he had passed a driving test and had a licence, adding: “The Irish authorities, when I handed it in, they held it, they kept hold of my driving licence.”

He also revealed he had no income, sometimes slept rough and was being supported financially and with accommodation by Albanians living in the UK including his cousin and his wife.

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Karaj £80 for driving without insurance and imposed eight penalty points, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

There was no separate penalty for his second offence.