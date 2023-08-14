An illegal immigrant who travelled to the UK on a dingy and agreed to work on a cannabis farm in exchange for having his debts paid off has been jailed.

Eduart Dida was found locked inside a flat in Washington, tending to the illegal crop.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 37-year-old was caught in July when officers raided the property.

Eduart Dida. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Joe Hedworth, prosecuting, said: "The defendant was struggling financially to make ends meet and provide financially for his family in Albania.

"He was struggling to pay for his debts for his arrival in the UK."

Mr Hedworth told the court Dida was approached by two males asking him to carry out some work for them.

He added: "He was aware it was illegal but due to his financial situation he felt there was no other option but to agree to undertake the work.

"The property had been set up as a cannabis grow house prior to his arrival. The defendant undertook the role of a gardener - watering and feeding the plants.

"The property was operated by other individuals who attended the property. The defendant said he didn't know their names.

"On the 14th of July police officers went to Hartburn Gardens in Washington. The defendant was seen inside the house and there was a smell of cannabis."

After officers managed to gain entry, they discovered around 300 plants across two bedrooms and in the loft.

He told police via Google Translate that he was Albanian and had been in the property for around seven months.

A drugs expert calculated the potential value to range from around £29,500 to £126,000.

The court also heard Dida was not paid any money and his debt remained.

Dida, who had no previous convictions and has since been remanded into custody, pleaded guilty to production of cannabis on the basis he had come to the UK to support his family and make a better life.

Vic Laffey, defending, said: "He spends about 40 minutes out of his cell a day.

"That is the only time he gets to speak to anyone. His family know where he is but he has not spoke with them."