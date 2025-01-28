Albanian man caught living in Sunderland cannabis farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Albanian man living in the UK without permission was caught hiding at a house being used as a cannabis farm.

Police found Arben Meta concealed between a fridge and door at the property in Sunderland, where a total of 309 plants were growing between two bedrooms and the attic.

Pictures show the growing rooms had been fully kitted out with sophisticated lighting and ventilation systems.

Meta, 23, admitted he had travelled to the UK illegally after getting into debt in Albania and took up work at the illegal farm as a "gardener", but was arrested before he made any money.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police had gone to the address at Roseville Street on November 1 last year and found the front door had been reinforced with two wooden plates on the inside.

Prosecutor Antonia Adie said: "The officers believed there was a high chance someone was inside and entered with tasers drawn.

"Upon entering they noticed a male hiding behind a wall between the fridge and door, that being the defendant."

The court heard Meta was arrested and officers noticed the back door of the property had also been reinforced.

When police went upstairs they found duvets taped across doorways, as well as 134 cannabis plants in one bedroom, 83 in another bedroom and 92 in the attic.

Meta, of no fixed address, admitted being concerned in the production of a Class B drug and has been jailed for six months.

Judge Carolyn Scott told him: "You entered that plea on the basis and I sentence you in accordance with that basis.

"That being that you came to the UK without documentation, having left Albania due to debts you had accrued.

"While in the UK you were offered this work, as a way of paying off money."

Meta claimed he was taken to the address and told how to look after the plants, as their "gardener", about one week before the police raid and had not yet made any money from his work.

John Crawford, defending, said Meta's experience is "sad but not uncommon" and there are ongoing immigration proceedings in relation to him.