Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cannabis farm was discovered when a "gardener" at the illegal operation came under attack and shouted for help.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Markeljano Deleu.

Markeljano Deleu had been ordered to work at a residential property in Sunderland, where up to 70 plants were growing, to pay off a £20,000 debt in Albania.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on March 28 a neighbour heard someone, who was on her conservatory roof, shouting "help me, help me".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police were called and found Deleu, who was bleeding and dropping £10 notes as he climbed down. He said he had been attacked by a gang of males.

When officers looked inside the property he had been in, between 50 and 70 cannabis plants were found.

Pictures show rooms had been fitted with growing equipment to produce the crops, which could be seen growing inside the rooms.

Deleu, 27, of no fixed address, admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis on the basis he was a gardener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Anderson, defending, said Deleu had run up a debt in his own country and added: "He was brought across to the UK in order to try and clear that debt.

"He will be deported once he has served his sentence."

Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs sentenced Deleu to 16 months behind bars and said: "Your basis of plea, which has been accepted, is that you were here in the UK illegally.

"You got into financial difficulties and accrued debts of around £20,000. You say you were driven from Sheffield to Sunderland and were told if you watered the plants and looked after them then the debt would be written off.

"You say you were scared and so you agreed."

The court Deleu said the attack on him was "traumatic" and he has been left struggling to sleep and having nightmares about it.

The recorder accepted Deleu had become involved in the farm "through exploitation".