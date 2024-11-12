Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An air ambulance pilot has warned against the dangers of laser strikes after his helicopter was mindlessly targeted while returning to base after a call-out.

The air ambulance was flying over Washington when a laser beam was shone into its cabin.

JJ Smith, from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), was flying over Washington back towards the charity’s headquarters near Eaglescliffe on Monday evening of November 11, when a laser beam was shone into the cabin.

Two doctors and a paramedic were also on board and saw the green light of a laser pen, which dazzled them - but thankfully did not damage their eyesight.

GNAAS’ critical care team have previously been targeted by lasers while flying. In one instance this was while they were transporting a patient to hospital, which almost meant that the team had to to abort the landing.

Thankfully no one's eyesight has been damaged during the attacks, but every such incident is reported to the police and aviation authorities.

Mr Smith said: “Lasers directed at aircraft can be incredibly dangerous because they can cause temporary sight loss which can lead to the pilot losing control of the aircraft and putting themselves and the rest of the team at risk.

“In these instances, the pilot may be required to manoeuvre the aircraft to protect the crew from the source of the laser or change landing options, which could potentially delay our team delivering vital pre-hospital care to an ill or injured person.

“Those who shine a laser directly at a helicopter might think it’s fun to see what happens, but it’s actually a serious offence, and there are consequences to their actions.”

In response to concerns about laser pens being shone in the direction of aircraft, the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act came into force in 2018. The act introduced much tougher penalties for those who shine or direct a laser beam towards a vehicle or air traffic facility.

Offenders can now face up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Mr Smith added: “We would ask people that if they see someone using a laser pen recklessly or have any video evidence of it to call the police and report it.”

Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police on their Report page, or call 101.