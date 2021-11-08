Aggressive thief stole bird feed from Sunderland pet shop

Wayne Kilty, 39, issued the warning when she tried to block him from leaving Emerson's pet centre in city centre Fawcett Street.

His threat on Monday, August 16, instilled such upset she told police she worries about working alone, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

It was the second time Kilty, of Brandling Street, Roker, had turned nasty while stealing from city retailers.

The thief targetted Emerson's Pet Centre

The first was on Thursday, March 25, when he was caught using secateurs to remove a security tag from a £17 bottle of vodka at Asda in Leechmere, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Magistrates ordered Kilty, who pleaded guilty to two charges each of theft from shop and causing harassment, alarm or distress, to address his alcohol problem.

Mrs Beck said: “He entered Emerson’s at 1.50pm. The employee saw him enter the store.

“He asked if he could take bird feed and come back later to pay. She said ‘no’ and tried to block him from leaving.

“He came with his chest out, acting aggressively and said, ‘What you going to do about it?’ Fortunately, she stood aside and let him leave.”

Of the Asda incident, Ms Beck added: “A security guard saw a male in the wine aisle, hunched over and looking like he was trying to steal.

“He had secateurs and the tag on him which he dropped when approached, and he had something in his pocket, but the guard didn’t see what.

“He began shouting and swearing. The guard went to phone the police and other staff came over and ushered Mr Kilty towards the exit.

“He took with him a bottle of vodka, priced at £17. Police identified him.”

The court was told Kilty has 21 previous theft or kindred convictions.

His last court appearance, in November last year for a public order offence, resulted in a six-month conditional discharge.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “Mr Kilty accepts he has a problem with alcohol. He wants help with it

“He wishes me to say that he’s sorry, he knows it’s not the right way to behave.

“He went back into the pet store to pay for the bird feed and said sorry to the lady for what he had done.”

Magistrates handed Kilty an 18-month community order, with a requirement of 20 days of rehabilitation work.

He must also complete 19 sessions of the Thinking Skills programme and six months of alcohol treatment.

Kilty was also barred from entering either store for 18 months and must pay £17 compensation to Asda, and £85 court costs.

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the secateurs.