Addresses searched in Sunderland and South Shields as police continue hunt for wanted man
A wanted man from Sunderland is being sought by police – and officers are calling on members of the public to come forward with any information which could assist in finding him.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 09:55 am
Northumbria Police has searched a number of addresses in both Sunderland and South Shields in a bid to locate wanted man Christopher Robertson.
Robertson, who is from Sunderland, is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary at an address in Albury Road, Jesmond, the force has confirmed.
Now, officers are appealing for the public to assist with their search and come forward if they have any information or have seen the 39-year-old.
Do you recognise him, or do you have any information about where he is?
Robertson, or anyone who believes they may have seen him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0177184 or alternatively via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.