Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steven Adams. | Steven Adams.

A drink and drugs abuser who committed five shop thefts while the threat of jail hung over his head has been put behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Adams, 39, of Rowan Avenue, Harraton, Washington, has been caged for 17 weeks after he failed to heed a court’s warning to keep crime-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His luck ran out when he was caught stealing over £700 of goods from four shops, including twice from two retailers in Washington and Houghton-le-Spring.

Adams committed five of the offences between Saturday, February 17, and Friday, May 17, while subject to a nine-week prison sentence, suspended for a year.

It was imposed in September after he stole two Ninja air fryers, valued in total at £358, from Asda at Pity Me, near Durham, on Tuesday, August 8.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Adams reoffended when took £140 of alcohol from Sainsbury’s at Shiremoor, North Tyneside, on February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then took foodstuffs of £62 and £88 from B&M Bargains’ shop in Houghton on Sunday, April 14, and Tuesday, April 16.

And he struck again on Friday, May 17, taking £55 of washing powder from retailer One Below in Washington, and an unknown value of goods from the same store on Tuesday, April 30.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “The defendant admitted all the offences. His greatest problem is that of the suspended sentence order.”

Adams pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from a shop.

The suspended sentence carried an order to complete rehabilitation days to address personal issues, but the Probation Service confirmed he had failed to engage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Smith, defending, urged magistrates to take a “leap of faith” and allow Adams to keep his liberty to undergo an assessment for drink and drug treatment.

He insisted activation of the suspended sentence, and any extra custodial term on top for his latest crimes, would still see him freed in only four weeks.

Mr Smith added: “Your primary problem is the suspended sentence order. The prison environment is too full. The problem that he has is a drink and drugs problem.

“Until that is resolved, his halcyon situation of a revolving door, in and out and in and out, will go on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He realises the only way out of sending him to prison is to deal with his core issue of addiction. That is the only way Mr Adams is going to get out of this situation.

“Are you going to send him to prison for a short time or are you going to try to be proactive and deal with his drug problem?

“I’m going to ask you for a leap of faith and ask you to adjourn this matter.”

Magistrates jailed Adams for eight weeks for each theft, to run concurrently, and activated the full nine-week suspended sentence, to run consecutively.