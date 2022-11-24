'Abusive and controlling' teen tried to strangle female victim - and threatened to kill her, court told

Ryan Batey, 18, barged into his victim’s home and chased her upstairs, then pinned her to her bed and spat in her face, a court heard. Batey, of Byron Avenue, Boldon Colliery, released her but followed her to her kitchen where he grabbed her throat, restricting her breathing.

And in an accompanying threat on Tuesday, October 18, he warned, ‘I’m going to stab you in the leg”, prosecutor John Garside said. When a relative of the victim turned up, Batey hid in a cupboard - then fled through a window.

But six days later, Batey took to his sister’s Snapchat account and warned: “Watch what I’ll do to you, really watch. It’s Ryan. I’m going to murder you”.

Ryan Batey.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he was spared jail by a judge who told him he had a false belief he could use violence to get his way. Handing him a suspended 22-week jail term, District Judge Zoe Passfield warned he had one last chance to mend his ways.

Outlining the case, Mr Garside said the victim had described how Batey had become ‘abusive and controlling’ and had called at her home.

“He followed his victim up the stairs, grabbed her by the neck, threw her onto the bed and pinned her down. He’s then spat in her face. He then threw her phone at the wall, causing it to break in half. She went into the kitchen, and he followed.

“He grabbed her by the throat, restricting her breathing. He said, ‘I’m going to stab you on the leg’.”

Batey pleaded guilty to charges of intentional strangulation, criminal damage, assault by beating and sending a message conveying false information.

Judge Passfield jailed Batey for 18 weeks for strangulation, eight weeks for assault and seven days for criminal damage, to run concurrently and suspended for 18 months.

She jailed him for four weeks for the communications offence, to run consecutively.

Batey must complete 30 days of rehabilitation and the Building Better Relationships course, and pay £500 compensation.

