A690 reopens to traffic after car crash at Houghton Cut
The A690 was blocked for a short time at Houghton Cut following a single-vehicle crash.
By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 10:30
A car crashed on the A690 at Houghton Cut and caused the road to be blocked.
Police were called to the incident at 9.04am on Tuesday, September 10.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The female passenger has suffered no injuries and no other vehicles were involved.”
The incident was dealt with by around 9.50am, with the route fully reopened and traffic flowing normally.