A Sunderland road had to be closed due to dumped rubbish

Dumped rubbish forced the closure of a Sunderland street.

Council bosses were forced to cordon off a Wearside back lane in both directions after fly-tippers dumped a large amount of rubbish in the middle of it.

The environment team were called to Zion Terrace in Fulwell yesterday evening after someone spotted the waste.

A spokesman for the authority, said: "At approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday, April 16, the council received a report that a large amount of waste (building and renovation waste) was dumped at the rear of Zion Terrace, completely blocking vehicular access.

"The waste has been cleared and investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible, including the study of CCTV records.

"The council does prosecute fly-tippers and anyone with information should report what have they seen.

The waste dumped in a Fulwell back lane.

"If we all work together we can help stop the irresponsible minority who fail to help keep our city clean and green."

To report any incidents of fly-tipping visit Sunderland.gov.uk or telephone on 0191 520 5550.