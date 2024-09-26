Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Ian McGarley punched and kicked his former partner at what was supposed to be a celebratory event in Sunderland on May 6 last year (2023).

McGarley, 34, was at an event in a pub when he saw his former partner.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when McGarley approached the woman in the bar's beer garden he was initially "calm".

But prosecutor Neil Pallister said a comment she made when he asked for a cigarette angered him and he punched her in the face, which caused her to fall to the floor.

Mr Pallister added: "She managed to stand up but the defendant punched her again, this time catching her chin and causing her to fall for a second time.

"While on the floor he kicked her, using his entire body weight and caught her leg."

The court heard a witness also reported McGarley stamping on the woman's head while she was on the ground.

The victim said in an impact statement she was left "in fear" and was worried he would attend her home or work.

McGarley, 34, of no fixed address but who lives in Sunderland, admitted assault and a bail act offence.

Mr Recorder David Gordon said it was an "absolutely disgraceful piece of behaviour" while families, including children, were present.

The recorder said: "It was a special family day being put on by the public house, perhaps because it was the weekend of the King's coronation."

McGarley, who has no previous convictions, was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements including alcohol monitoring.

He was also given a five year restraining order.

Rachel Kelly, defending, said McGarley does not remember what he did and added: "He didn't go there with any intention to hurt the woman.

"He does regret the way he acted, he's deeply ashamed and remorseful."

Miss Kelly said McGarley has taken steps to reduce his alcohol intake and has secured employment.