27 Sunderland criminals locked up - or let off with a final warning - in October 2024

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 05:10 BST

October was an exceptionally busy mointh for the courts.

Here are 27 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland.

They all pleaded guilty unless othwrwise stated.

1. James Trott

Trott, 42, of Marion Street, Sunderland, admitted unlawful wounding. He also admitted burglary and attempted burglary. Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to a total of 37 months behind bars with a ten year restraining order | NP

2. Daniel Creighton

Creighton, 28, of no fixed address, admitted intentional strangulation and breach of a restraining order. Judge Gavin Doig jailed him for a total of 22 months, with a ten year restraining order | NP

3. Jamie Gales

Gales, 32, of Branston Street, Sunderland, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to 20 months, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work and a £750 fine | NP

4. Jack Hutchinson

Hutchinson, 28, of Cullercoats Road, Sunderland, admitted burglary and was jailed for 16 months | NP

