November was a busy month for the courts.
Here are 24 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland last month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, unless otherwise stated.
1. Jordan Rafter
Rafter, 30, of East Cross Street, pleaded guilty to theft of the phone and 13 counts of fraud by false representation at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. District Judge Zoe Passfield put him behind bars for 12 weeks on each of 14 charges, to run concurrently, and ordered him to pay full compensation, after he asked to be imprisoned in order to stabilise his life
Photo: NOP
2. Adam Owellan
Owellen, 30, of Crummock Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images, possessing a prohibited image of a child, and one count of distributing an indecent image of a child. He was sentenced to 20 months behind bars, suspended for two years
Photo: NOP
3. Lynsey Doeg
Doeg, 39, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery. Mr Recorder Adams sentenced her to 16 months, suspended for 18 months. She must also complete an alcohol treatment programme and 25 rehabilitation activity days
Photo: NOP
4. Robert Jones
Jones, 26, of Peter Lee Cottages, Wheatley Hill, appeared on a charge of aggravated burglary at Durham Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of seven years and six months in prison, of which he must serve two-thirds of before being eligible for parole, after being classed as a dangerous offender
Photo: NOP