1. Jordan Rafter

Rafter, 30, of East Cross Street, pleaded guilty to theft of the phone and 13 counts of fraud by false representation at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. District Judge Zoe Passfield put him behind bars for 12 weeks on each of 14 charges, to run concurrently, and ordered him to pay full compensation, after he asked to be imprisoned in order to stabilise his life

Photo: NOP