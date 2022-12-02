News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The courts have had another busy month.

24 people handed jail sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during November

November was a busy month for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
2 days ago
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 9:11am

Here are 24 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland last month.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, unless otherwise stated.

1. Jordan Rafter

Rafter, 30, of East Cross Street, pleaded guilty to theft of the phone and 13 counts of fraud by false representation at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. District Judge Zoe Passfield put him behind bars for 12 weeks on each of 14 charges, to run concurrently, and ordered him to pay full compensation, after he asked to be imprisoned in order to stabilise his life

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

2. Adam Owellan

Owellen, 30, of Crummock Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images, possessing a prohibited image of a child, and one count of distributing an indecent image of a child. He was sentenced to 20 months behind bars, suspended for two years

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

3. Lynsey Doeg

Doeg, 39, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery. Mr Recorder Adams sentenced her to 16 months, suspended for 18 months. She must also complete an alcohol treatment programme and 25 rehabilitation activity days

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales

4. Robert Jones

Jones, 26, of Peter Lee Cottages, Wheatley Hill, appeared on a charge of aggravated burglary at Durham Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of seven years and six months in prison, of which he must serve two-thirds of before being eligible for parole, after being classed as a dangerous offender

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6