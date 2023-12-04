23 people jailed or handed suspended sentences during November

2 . Robert McLeod

McLeod, 41, of Cossack Terrace, Pallion, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. He was sentenced to concurrent 17-week jail terms for failing to stop and driving while banned, with no separate penalty for the other charges and disqualified from driving for 20 months, with an additional eight weeks for time spent in prison. Photo: NP