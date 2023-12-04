23 people jailed or handed suspended sentences during November

Here are 23 people jailed or handed suspended sentences during the month for offences in and around Sunderland.
1. Some of those dealt with by the courts during November
2. Robert McLeod
McLeod, 41, of Cossack Terrace, Pallion, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident, driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
He was sentenced to concurrent 17-week jail terms for failing to stop and driving while banned, with no separate penalty for the other charges and disqualified from driving for 20 months, with an additional eight weeks for time spent in prison.
3. Jordan Lowe
Lowe, 23, of Jarvis Road, Peterlee, was sentenced to five-and-a half-years’ imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court, after being found guilty following trial of two charges relating to grooming.
He had previously pleaded guilty to a further charge of making indecent images of a child.
4. Dominic Phillips
Philllips, 37, of Grey Terrace, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour.
Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to 16 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements with alcohol monitoring.