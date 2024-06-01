22 Sunderland criminals jailed or given suspended sentences during May 2024

Here are 22 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Robbie Singh
Singh, 35, of Henry Street Shiney Row, pleaded guilty to 27 counts of voyeurism.
Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to 12 months behind bars and ordered him to sign the Sex Offender's Register for a decade.
2. Thomas Newton
Newton, 19, of Park Road, Sunderland, was found guilty of two counts of attempted burglary and one count of burglary of a non-dwelling.
Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to two years and three months which included the part activation of a previous suspended sentence he was subject to.
3. Jack Anderson
Anderson, 26, of Noble Street, Hendon, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, common assault, and threats to commit criminal damage.
He was sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months and must complete a Building Better Relationships programme.
4. Kiel Lewis
Lewis, 35, of Tadcaster Road, Sunderland, was found guilty by a jury of grievous bodily harm but cleared of wounding with intent.
Judge Stephen Earl sentenced him to two years suspended for two years plus rehabilitation requirements.