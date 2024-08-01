21 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for Sunderland crimes during July 2024

Here are 21 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Abdul Jilani
Jilani, 46, of Cleveland Road, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 13 months with a 12-month road ban after release | NP
2. Anthony Hamilton
Hamilton, 39, of Scholars View, Hetton, denied offences including rape but was convicted after a trial and jailed for nine years. | NP
3. Connor Anderson
Anderson, 26, of Caldew Court, Houghton, Sunderland, admitted possessing cocaine with intent, producing cannabis and possessing steroids.
Mr Recorder Dapinder Singh KC sentenced him to three years behind bars. | NP
4. Darren Roberts
Roberts, 35, of Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland, admitted burglary and asked for a break-in at a restaurant to be taken into consideration. Miss Recorder Ayesha Smart sentenced him to 30 months behind bars. | NP