21 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for Sunderland crimes during July 2024

Published 1st Aug 2024, 13:54 BST

July was an extremely busy month for the courts.

Here are 21 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Jilani, 46, of Cleveland Road, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 13 months with a 12-month road ban after release

1. Abdul Jilani

Jilani, 46, of Cleveland Road, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 13 months with a 12-month road ban after release | NP

Hamilton, 39, of Scholars View, Hetton, denied offences including rape but was convicted after a trial and jailed for nine years.

2. Anthony Hamilton

Hamilton, 39, of Scholars View, Hetton, denied offences including rape but was convicted after a trial and jailed for nine years. | NP

Anderson, 26, of Caldew Court, Houghton, Sunderland, admitted possessing cocaine with intent, producing cannabis and possessing steroids. Mr Recorder Dapinder Singh KC sentenced him to three years behind bars.

3. Connor Anderson

Anderson, 26, of Caldew Court, Houghton, Sunderland, admitted possessing cocaine with intent, producing cannabis and possessing steroids. Mr Recorder Dapinder Singh KC sentenced him to three years behind bars. | NP

Roberts, 35, of Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland, admitted burglary and asked for a break-in at a restaurant to be taken into consideration. Miss Recorder Ayesha Smart sentenced him to 30 months behind bars.

4. Darren Roberts

Roberts, 35, of Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland, admitted burglary and asked for a break-in at a restaurant to be taken into consideration. Miss Recorder Ayesha Smart sentenced him to 30 months behind bars. | NP

