4 . David Wales

Wales, 45, of Sherburn Road, Durham, admitted two counts of voyeurism, two counts of attempting to observe a person doing a private act and two counts of making indecent photos of a child at Durham Crown Court, along with a string of burglaries which saw him break into student properties and steal valuables such as iPads, mobile phones, cameras and even women's underwear. He was handed 34 months in prison