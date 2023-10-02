Here are 21 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. John Hudson
Hudson, 64, of Horden, admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and appeared at Durham Crown Court where he was jailed for 32 months
2. Samantha McEvoy
McEvoy, 34, of Sunderland, admitted possessing cannabis and amphetamine with intent.
Judge Penny Moreland sentenced her to 13 months suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work.
3. Natalie Glenn
Glenn, 28, of Whitehead Street, South Shields, admitted robbery. Judge Stephen Earl sentenced her to two years behind bars.
4. David Wales
Wales, 45, of Sherburn Road, Durham, admitted two counts of voyeurism, two counts of attempting to observe a person doing a private act and two counts of making indecent photos of a child at Durham Crown Court, along with a string of burglaries which saw him break into student properties and steal valuables such as iPads, mobile phones, cameras and even women's underwear. He was handed 34 months in prison