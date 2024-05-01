Here are 21 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during April.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Glen Burdess
Burdess, of Peterlee, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Durham Crown Court. He was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from driving for 66 months.
2. Stefan Brinza
Brinza, 29, of Richardson Terrace, Washington, admitted possessing three bladed articles, namely an axe, sword and a knife. He was jailed for six months.
3. Marius Adrian Rezmelita
Rezmelita, 42, of Donnison Gardens, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted possessing two bladed articles, namely a claw knife and a folding knife and has been jailed for eight months.
4. John Reed
Reed, 28, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of affray and one of harassment. Recorder Hedworth sentenced him to 19 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements and a five year restraining order.