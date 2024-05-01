They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
21 Sunderland criminals jailed or given suspended sentences during April 2024

It was a busy month for the courts.

Published 1st May 2024, 15:56 BST

Here are 21 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during April.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Burdess, of Peterlee, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Durham Crown Court. He was sentenced to four years in prison and banned from driving for 66 months.

1. Glen Burdess

Brinza, 29, of Richardson Terrace, Washington, admitted possessing three bladed articles, namely an axe, sword and a knife. He was jailed for six months.

2. Stefan Brinza

Rezmelita, 42, of Donnison Gardens, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted possessing two bladed articles, namely a claw knife and a folding knife and has been jailed for eight months.

3. Marius Adrian Rezmelita

Reed, 28, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of affray and one of harassment. Recorder Hedworth sentenced him to 19 months, suspended for two years, with programme and rehabilitation requirements and a five year restraining order.

4. John Reed

