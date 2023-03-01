News you can trust since 1873
20 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during February 2023

February may be the shortest month of the year – but it was a busy one for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
2 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:03pm

Here are 20 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.

They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Craig Merrigan

Merrigan, 36, of Devonshire Street, South Shields was convicted of blackmail after a trial and admitted assault. He was sentenced to a total of six years behind bars

Photo: NOP

2. William Bogie

Bogie, 45, of Somerset Cottages, Sunderland, denied robbery, having a bladed article and driving while disqualified but was found guilty by a jury after a trial an jailed for six-and-a-half years

Photo: NOP

3. Leanne Craggs

Craggs, 43, of Villiers Street, Sunderland, admitted robbery on the basis she did not know co-accused William Bogie was armed and was been jailed for 43 months

Photo: NOP

4. Thomas Knight

Knight, 22, of Toward Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of burglary and was been jailed for 14 months

Photo: NOP

