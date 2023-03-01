20 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during February 2023

February may be the shortest month of the year – but it was a busy one for the courts.
Here are 20 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Craig Merrigan
Merrigan, 36, of Devonshire Street, South Shields was convicted of blackmail after a trial and admitted assault. He was sentenced to a total of six years behind bars
Photo: NOP
2. William Bogie
Bogie, 45, of Somerset Cottages, Sunderland, denied robbery, having a bladed article and driving while disqualified but was found guilty by a jury after a trial an jailed for six-and-a-half years
Photo: NOP
3. Leanne Craggs
Craggs, 43, of Villiers Street, Sunderland, admitted robbery on the basis she did not know co-accused William Bogie was armed and was been jailed for 43 months
Photo: NOP
4. Thomas Knight
Knight, 22, of Toward Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of burglary and was been jailed for 14 months
Photo: NOP