The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during August 2024.
1 / 5
The 20 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during August have been revealed by new figures.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during August 2024.