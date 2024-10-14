20 locations with most crime reported across Washington and Houghton, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 05:02 BST

The 20 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during August have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during August 2024.

There were 24 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Moorside, Albany

There were 24 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 13 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Victoria Road, Concord

There were 13 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 12 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Well Bank Road, Donwell

There were 12 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 11 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Galleries Bus Station

There were 11 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

