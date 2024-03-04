2 . Anthony McGrath

McGrath, of no fixed address, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child after grooming and breach of a sexual harm prevention order which was imposed as a result of his conviction in 2018. Judge Stephen Earl sentenced McGrath, who has been recalled to continue serving the previous jail term, to 32 months behind bars. McGrath has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.