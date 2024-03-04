With an extra day for the Leap Year, February was a busy month for the courts.
Here are 19 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They were all sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
2. Anthony McGrath
McGrath, of no fixed address, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child after grooming and breach of a sexual harm prevention order which was imposed as a result of his conviction in 2018.
Judge Stephen Earl sentenced McGrath, who has been recalled to continue serving the previous jail term, to 32 months behind bars. McGrath has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.
3. David Ambler
Ambler, 26, of Henry St, Shiney Row, admitted burglary and taking without consent and was jailed for two years and five months with a two year road ban.
4. Daniel Ambler
Ambler, 21, of Henry St, Shiney Row, admitted burglary and allowing himself to be carried and was jailed for two years and 11 months