18-month road ban for delivery driver after birthday party

The court heard he was travelling 'just two or three miles'.

Birthday celebrations turned sour for a delivery driver who downed three pints then crashed in Washington while motoring home at midnight.

Kieron Ritchie, 24, of Chelmsford Road, Hylton Castle, clipped a curb and lost control of his blue Seat Ibiza after boozing at a friend’s 21st party.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

He was being treated by paramedics at the junction of the A195 Northumberland Way and A1231 Sunderland Highway, when police arrived, a court heard.

A breath test at 12.30am on Sunday, November 17, put him at over twice the limit, leading to his arrest and a guilty plea to a drink drive charge.

Ritchie’s antics have cost him dear – an 18-month roads’ ban will see him lose his job and he must pay fines and costs of over £250.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside: “There was a road traffic collision where these roads intersect.

“The police arrive and see a Seat Ibiza that has damage and has clearly been involved in an accident. The defendant was being assisted by an ambulance crew.

“He told officers he wasn’t driving fast when he came around the bend. He said because of driving conditions, he had clipped the curb.

“He had been driving and was given the roadside test, which was positive for alcohol. He was interviewed, and said he’d been to a friend’s 21st party.

“The defendant said he had had three pints and wasn’t travelling far, just two or three miles.

“It’s a disqualification of between 17 and 22 months, with the offence aggravated by the fact there was an accident. No other person was involved.”

Ritchie, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading of 78mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Nick Moore, defending, said: “He’s been out and had had three pints. He has shown me his banking app which shows three pints.

“He has clipped the curb. He is remorseful. He works as a delivery driver, but I’ve told him that from today that isn’t the case.

“He is entitled to credit for pleading guilty. He had only driven a short distance.”