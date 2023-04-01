2 . Robbie Lee Arnold

Arnold, 26, admitted being knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the exportation of class A drug; being knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of a class A drug and being concerned in supply a controlled drug of class A, B and C to another. Judge Timothy Gittins sentenced Arnold, of Lincoln Road, South Shields, to five years and four months Photo: NOP