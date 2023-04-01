March was a busy month for the courts.
Here are 18 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around Sunderland during the month.
They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Michael Burnip
Burnip, 22, from Chester-le-Street admitted three counts of intentional strangulation, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and was jailed for three years at Durham Crown Court Photo: NOP
2. Robbie Lee Arnold
Arnold, 26, admitted being knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the exportation of class A drug; being knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of a class A drug and being concerned in supply a controlled drug of class A, B and C to another. Judge Timothy Gittins sentenced Arnold, of Lincoln Road, South Shields, to five years and four months Photo: NOP
3. Daniuel William Daymond
Daymond, 32, of Clyde Avenue, Hebburn, admitted being knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the exportation of class A drug; being knowingly concerned in a fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of a class A drug and being concerned in supply a controlled drug of class A, B and C to another. Judge Timothy Gittins sentenced him to six years behind bars Photo: NOP
4. Lee Wollard
Woollard, 39, of Bywell Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no insurance, no licence, and failing to provide a specimen. Judge Julie Clemitson jailed him for eight months and banned him from driving for three years. Photo: NOP