18 criminals from the Sunderland area who were jailed during June

Here are some of the criminals from the Sunderland area to be locked up last month.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 5th July 2021, 5:00 am

Unless otherwise stated, they are all from the city and are beginning sentences after pleading guilty to offences at Newcastle Crown Court during June 2021.

1. Brian Redman

Redman, of Lichfield Road, Sunderland, was jailed for three years with a 30-month driving ban for two charges of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, assault on an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment. He was jailed for a further ten weeks for breach of a suspended sentence

2. Paul McIver

McIver, 41, of Edwin Street, Houghton, was jailed for 30 months for robbery, with ten weeks from a previous suspended jail term

3. Geoffrey Urwin

Urwin, 37, of of Balmlaw, Gateshead, denied robbery but was found guilty by a jury and jailed for five years and three months despite a reference from former Sunderland captain Max Power

4. John Ferguson

Ferguson, 25, of Robert Street, Sunderland, was jailed for nearly two-and-a-half years and banned from the roads for over five years for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, no insurance use and failing to provide a specimen

