A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a police chase ended up in a horror crash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place after a motor carrying six people failed to stop for officers responding to reports of a stolen vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the A167 near Aycliffe in County Durham on Monday (February 24), at around 3:10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great North Air Ambulance Service attended the incident. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance Service | Great North Air Ambulance Service

Five people were injured in the crash including a 17-year-old male who was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for head injuries.

Police have since confirmed he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The six people arrested have been released under investigation with strict curfews while an investigation is carried out.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses or footage concerning suspicious activity in the Pemberton Road area of Woodham Village in the early hours of February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officers are particularly interested in any footage relating to the black Ford Mondeo and a black Ford Fiesta in the hours prior to the collision.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson previously said: "We received a call at 3.07am on Monday 24 February to reports of a road traffic incident on the St Cuthbert's Way junction with the A167 in Newton Aycliffe.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road.

"Four patients were treated and discharged on-scene, and another was taken to James Cook hospital for further treatment."