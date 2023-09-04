17 Sunderland criminals jailed or handed suspended sentences during August 2023

Here are 17 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences committed in and around Sunderland during August.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Nathan Ferguson
Ferguson, 24, of Broadway, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 30 months and handed a 27-month driving disqualification, which comes into effect upon his release.
2. Michael Seager
Seager, 28, of Bayswater Square, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC told Seager he was satisfied the dangerous driving was "prolonged and persistent" and jailed him for 14 months.
3. Jonathan Dobson
Dobson, 29, was charged with rape, which he denied, but was later found guilty following a trial.
He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to six years in prison
4. Alan Dobson
Dobson, 49, of Melville Street, Chester-le-Street, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars