People jailed or given suspended sentences during AugustPeople jailed or given suspended sentences during August
17 Sunderland criminals jailed or handed suspended sentences during August 2023

Last month was another busy one for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST

Here are 17 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences committed in and around Sunderland during August.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Ferguson, 24, of Broadway, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 30 months and handed a 27-month driving disqualification, which comes into effect upon his release.

1. Nathan Ferguson

Ferguson, 24, of Broadway, Gateshead, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and assault causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 30 months and handed a 27-month driving disqualification, which comes into effect upon his release.

Seager, 28, of Bayswater Square, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC told Seager he was satisfied the dangerous driving was "prolonged and persistent" and jailed him for 14 months.

2. Michael Seager

Seager, 28, of Bayswater Square, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC told Seager he was satisfied the dangerous driving was "prolonged and persistent" and jailed him for 14 months.

Dobson, 29, was charged with rape, which he denied, but was later found guilty following a trial. He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to six years in prison

3. Jonathan Dobson

Dobson, 29, was charged with rape, which he denied, but was later found guilty following a trial. He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to six years in prison

Dobson, 49, of Melville Street, Chester-le-Street, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars

4. Alan Dobson

Dobson, 49, of Melville Street, Chester-le-Street, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars

